Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NOMD stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

