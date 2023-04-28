Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.