North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.56.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NOA stock opened at C$25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$715.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.74.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.75%.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.