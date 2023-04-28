North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.31.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.08. 85,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,683. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

