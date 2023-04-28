Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,720,021 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.