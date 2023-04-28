Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,720,021 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
