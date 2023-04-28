Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NOC traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.27. 708,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

