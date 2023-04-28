Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $22.25-$22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.93. 397,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.72.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,527,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

