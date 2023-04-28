NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

