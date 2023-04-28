Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 25110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Nova Leap Health Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.