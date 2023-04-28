NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $167.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

