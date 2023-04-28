NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 115 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,428,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,404,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $678.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

