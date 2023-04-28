NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 768,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,223. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.