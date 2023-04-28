NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Stock Up 0.9 %

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. 118,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

