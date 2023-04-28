NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.66. 1,674,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,819. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

