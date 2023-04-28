NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,750. The company has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

