NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,004.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 152,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,059. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

