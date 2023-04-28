NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,863 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 68,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 1,705,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,793. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

