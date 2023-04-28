NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 754,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

