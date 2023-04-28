Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

