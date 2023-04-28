Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NVS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.
Institutional Trading of Novartis
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.