Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.