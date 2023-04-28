NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.21. 600,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,266. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.