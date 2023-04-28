NSI Retail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 135,700 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,776,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,734. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

