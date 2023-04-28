NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,312,063. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.35 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

