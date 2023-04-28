O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 418,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,431. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in O-I Glass by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.