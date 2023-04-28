Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,345 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.