Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 4,329 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

