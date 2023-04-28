Oak Thistle LLC Invests $271,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %
Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
