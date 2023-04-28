Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.0 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.