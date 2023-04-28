Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clarivate

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

