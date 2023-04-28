Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 209,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

