Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.05 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

