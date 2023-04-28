Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 3,518 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

