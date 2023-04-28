Oak Thistle LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

