Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.