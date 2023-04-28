Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

