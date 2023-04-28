Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.