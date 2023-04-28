OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

