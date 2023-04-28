OFG Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

