Ohmyhome Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 1st (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome’s (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 1st. Ohmyhome had issued 3,775,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $15,100,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Ohmyhome Price Performance
Shares of OMH stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
About Ohmyhome
