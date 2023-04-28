Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $373.00 to $301.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $313.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

