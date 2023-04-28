Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $313.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.