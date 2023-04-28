Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $313.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.