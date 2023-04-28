Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. 3,899,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,731. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

