OmniaVerse Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $411,655.67 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

