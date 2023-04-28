OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $12,300.46 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.