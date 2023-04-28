Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,936 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.04. 192,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.35. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

