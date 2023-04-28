Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 176,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 347,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

