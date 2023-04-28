Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $47.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $47,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 242,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,741. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.