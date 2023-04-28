Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.70. 270,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,487. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

