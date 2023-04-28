Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,137 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BCE worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,948. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

