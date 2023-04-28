Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,688,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 3,863,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.